Phillies' Maikel Franco: Left out of Thursday lineup

Franco is not in the Phillies' lineup Thursday.

J.P. Crawford will take his place at third base, batting eighth, in what's becoming too common an occurrence for Franco's owners. The rebuilding Phillies are trying to start Crawford to get a better look at one of their top prospects, so Franco has been the biggest casualty. Those who are in the championship hunt who also happen to own Franco will have to watch his daily status down the stretch.

