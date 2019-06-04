Phillies' Maikel Franco: Moving to bench role

Franco is not starting Tuesday against the Padres and is destined for a bench role, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Franco has started the season hitting .209/.284/.383, not nearly good enough for a third baseman. The Phillies intend to give Scott Kingery the majority of the starts at third base going forward, with the newly-promoted Adam Haseley starting in what had become Kingery's primary spot in center field.

