Phillies' Maikel Franco: MRI comes back clean

The MRI on Franco's right wrist was returned negative, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Franco has been cleared of any structural damage to his wrist, but he does have a bone bruise and it sounds like he will be held out of the lineup for a few more days at least. In the meantime, Franco will be available to pinch hit.

