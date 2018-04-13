Phillies' Maikel Franco: New stance drives hot start

Franco's altered stance is driving an early hot streak, MLB.com reports.

After two consecutive seasons with a below-average batting line, Franco looked to be the one likely to lose the most playing time after the Phillies promoted Scott Kingery. Franco sat in favor of Kingery in two of the team's first four games, but since then has started six of the last seven. He's very much deserved that near-everyday role, as a change in his stance has led to a .258/.314/.548 line through 35 plate appearances. It's still a small sample, but it's not a BABIP fluke, as his .240 BABIP is below his .260 career figure. He's also slightly trimmed his already-low strikeout rate (down to 14.3 percent from a career average of 16.1 percent) while increasing his walk rate (up from a 6.6 career rate to 8.6 percent this year). There is, of course, the caveat that it's easy to get hot against the Marlins and Reds, but Franco's numbers look legitimate, and he may be recapturing some of the talent that made him a promising young hitter back in 2015.