Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Friday's lineup
Franco is out of the lineup against the Braves on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Franco heads to the bench in favor of J.P. Crawford once again, marking the fourth time in the past eight games that he will be occupying a seat on the pine. Over the course of those contests, Franco is just 3-for-14 (.214 average) from the plate with zero extra-base hits and two RBI.
