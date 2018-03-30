Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in lineup Friday

Franco is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.

Franco received the Opening Day start at third but sits Friday in favor of rookie Scott Kingery. The Phillies figure to rotate their lineup often in the opening weeks, with Kingery starting at several spots around the diamond, though there has been speculation that Franco would be the primary loser if Kingery breaks out and earns a full-time role. Franco's value this season will be in large part determined by his playing time, which may not be clear for at least a couple weeks.