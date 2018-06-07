Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Thursday's lineup

Franco is out of the lineup versus the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

J.P. Crawford will start at third base during the series finale, marking his first time back in the starting nine since late April when he went down with a forearm injury. Franco could see a little less playing time than normal with Crawford and Scott Kingery pushing for playing time, but Franco will likely continue to maintain a firm grip on third base for the moment. Over 54 starts this season, he's hitting .251 with a .714 OPS and 32 RBI.