Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Thursday's lineup
Franco is out of the lineup versus the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
J.P. Crawford will start at third base during the series finale, marking his first time back in the starting nine since late April when he went down with a forearm injury. Franco could see a little less playing time than normal with Crawford and Scott Kingery pushing for playing time, but Franco will likely continue to maintain a firm grip on third base for the moment. Over 54 starts this season, he's hitting .251 with a .714 OPS and 32 RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sticks on bench Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers and drives in two•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Bumped up to cleanup•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits solo home run•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Inches short of two-homer night•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...