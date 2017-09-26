Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Franco is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Franco will be held out Tuesday with the Phillies facing lefty Gio Gonzalez, against whom Franco is 1-for-19 (.053) lifetime. J.P. Crawford will man the hot corner for the Phillies on Tuesday night.
