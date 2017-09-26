Play

Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Franco is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Franco will be held out Tuesday with the Phillies facing lefty Gio Gonzalez, against whom Franco is 1-for-19 (.053) lifetime. J.P. Crawford will man the hot corner for the Phillies on Tuesday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast