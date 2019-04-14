Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not starting Sunday

Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Franco started the first 13 games of the season at third base and has an impressive .256/.407/.581 slash line in 54 plate appearances. Most encouragingly, the 26-year-old has a 20.4-percent walk rate, which -- while clearly unsustainable for a full season -- blows his career high of 7.9 percent out of the water. Franco walked only 29 times in 465 plate appearances last season. Scott Kingery enters the lineup at third base for the Phillies, batting seventh.