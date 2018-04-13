Phillies' Maikel Franco: On bench Friday
Franco is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Tampa Bay.
Franco is off to a hot start, hitting .258/.314/.548 with two homers and 12 RBI through his first 35 plate appearances. That won't keep him immune from manager Gabe Kapler's heavy rotation policy, however. Franco will now have taken a seat for four of the Phillies' opening 12 games, leaving him on pace to start 108 games this season.
