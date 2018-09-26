Phillies' Maikel Franco: On bench vs. Colorado

Franco is not in the lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Franco will ride the pine for a third consecutive game as Carlos Santana gets another start at third base. On the year, Franco has hit .270/.314/.467 with 22 home runs and 68 RBI in 131 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories