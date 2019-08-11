Phillies' Maikel Franco: On minor-league IL

Franco was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with a bruised left hand, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

He was hit on the hand by a pitch in Friday's game. Franco went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts and a walk in two games since being sent down to Triple-A.

