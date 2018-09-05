Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out again Wednesday

Franco (wrist) is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Franco will remain out of the starting nine for the fifth time in the past six games as he continue to nurse a sore right wrist. Though he was expected to undergo an MRI at some point this week, there has yet to be any additional word on his status. Carlos Santana will start at third base in his absence.

