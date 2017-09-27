Play

Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out again Wednesday

Franco is not in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.

Franco will remain on the bench as J.P. Crawford draws another start at third base for the series finale. Over his last eight appearances, Franco is hitting just .143/.182/.286 with one home run and one RBI in 21 at-bats.

