Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out again Wednesday
Franco is not in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.
Franco will remain on the bench as J.P. Crawford draws another start at third base for the series finale. Over his last eight appearances, Franco is hitting just .143/.182/.286 with one home run and one RBI in 21 at-bats.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Goes deep in Sunday's win•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Left out of Thursday lineup•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...