Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of Game 2 lineup
Franco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Franco drove in a run but went hitless in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. He'll be given the night off as Andres Blanco mans third base in his stead.
