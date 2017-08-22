Play

Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of Game 2 lineup

Franco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Franco drove in a run but went hitless in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. He'll be given the night off as Andres Blanco mans third base in his stead.

