Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of lineup Friday

Franco is not starting Friday against the Cubs, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Franco sits for the second time in three games after not getting many days off over the last two months. He's in a small slump, hitting just 4-for-30 over his last nine games, so he could find himself on the bench more frequently until he resumes hitting. Asdrubal Cabrera will slide over to third base, with Scott Kingery starting at shortstop.

