Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of lineup Friday
Franco is not starting Friday against the Cubs, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Franco sits for the second time in three games after not getting many days off over the last two months. He's in a small slump, hitting just 4-for-30 over his last nine games, so he could find himself on the bench more frequently until he resumes hitting. Asdrubal Cabrera will slide over to third base, with Scott Kingery starting at shortstop.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...