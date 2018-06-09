Phillies' Maikel Franco: Out of Saturday's lineup
Franco is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Franco will stay on the bench for a third straight day as J.P. Crawford is set to make another start at third base. During his last eight games, Franco is just 3-for-22 with a .345 OPS. It's not a great sign that he's out of the lineup versus a left-hander pitcher and there's reason for concern regarding his status as an everyday starter in this lineup.
