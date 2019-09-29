Play

Phillies' Maikel Franco: Pops 17th homer

Franco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

It's only Franco's second home run since rejoining the Phillies in early September, and he has a a .736 OPS over 17 games this month. The 27-year-old endured a tough season before being demoted to Triple-A in August, and he has a .234/.298/.467 slash line with 17 home runs and 56 RBI in 423 plate appearances.

