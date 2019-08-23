Phillies' Maikel Franco: Recalled from Triple-A

Franco was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's game against the Marlins.

Bryce Harper was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move, so Franco could be sent back to Triple-A in a day or two when Harper rejoins the team. Franco hit .211 with zero home runs in five games at Triple-A. He hit .231 with 15 home runs and a sub-.300 OBP (.296) in 102 MLB games.

