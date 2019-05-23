Phillies' Maikel Franco: Receives rare rest day

Franco is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

With the Phillies wrapping up their series in Chicago with a day game, manager Gabe Kapler will give a breather to a couple of his lineup regulars in Franco and Cesar Hernandez. It's just the second day off so far in May for Franco, who is slashing a lowly .183/.216/.254 through 19 games this month.

