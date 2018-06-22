Phillies' Maikel Franco: Regains full-time role

Franco will retake his full-time third base job with J.P. Crawford out for a month with a fractured hand, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After a decent start to the season, Franco is hitting just 6-for-37 in June. That sent him to the bench for a stretch, but the Phillies will be forced to turn to him again for what could be his final opportunity to prove that he's a part of the Phillies' long-term core. The third baseman's season line sits at a very disappointing .240/.284/.409, a near match for the .230/.281/409 line he posted last season and a far cry from the .280/.343/.497 line from his breakout rookie campaign. If Franco continues to struggle, expect Jesmuel Valentin to be next in line until Crawford returns.