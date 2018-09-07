Phillies' Maikel Franco: Remains out of lineup

Franco (wrist) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Make it five straight absences for Franco, who has been battling soreness in his right wrist. He underwent an MRI earlier in the week but the results have not been disclosed. While Carlos Santana got a start at third base Wednesday, Asdrubal Cabrera remains Franco's primary replacement at the hot corner.

