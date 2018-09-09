Phillies' Maikel Franco: Remains out Sunday
Franco (wrist) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Franco will sit his seventh straight game as he recovers from the bone bruise on his right wrist. The 26-year-old did appear as a pinch hitter Friday and is likely available in a similar capacity Sunday, but apparently isn't quite ready for a full return to the lineup. Carlos Santana again starts at third base with Justin Bour taking over at first base.
