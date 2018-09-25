Phillies' Maikel Franco: Remains out Tuesday

Franco is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Franco will sit for a second straight game as Carlos Santana slides over to cover third base once again in his absence. The third baseman returned from a neck injury over the weekend, so the Phillies -- who are out of playoff contention -- may be playing it safe with him over the final week of the season.

