Phillies' Maikel Franco: Remains sidelined

Franco (neck, shoulder) is not in Thursday's lineup against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Franco has been battling various injuries over the last couple weeks, including a sore shoulder that he suffered Sept. 11 after falling into a camera well while chasing a foul ball. Manager Gabe Kapler said Monday his expectation was that Franco was "three-to-four days away" but it's apparent that the third baseman isn't ready to return just yet. Carlos Santana will start at third base for the series opener.