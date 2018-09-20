Phillies' Maikel Franco: Remains sidelined

Franco (neck, shoulder) is not in Thursday's lineup against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Franco has been battling various injuries over the last couple weeks, including a sore shoulder that he suffered Sept. 11 after falling into a camera well while chasing a foul ball. Manager Gabe Kapler said Monday his expectation was that Franco was "three-to-four days away" but it's apparent that the third baseman isn't ready to return just yet. Carlos Santana will start at third base for the series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories