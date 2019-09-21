Play

Phillies' Maikel Franco: Responsible for only runs

Franco went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Franco cut the deficit to two in the fifth inning by knocking in two with a double to left center, but the Indians would come away with a 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old is hitting .234 over 116 games this season, which is well below his career average (.249), but he came through with his club's only offense Friday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories