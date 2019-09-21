Phillies' Maikel Franco: Responsible for only runs

Franco went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Franco cut the deficit to two in the fifth inning by knocking in two with a double to left center, but the Indians would come away with a 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old is hitting .234 over 116 games this season, which is well below his career average (.249), but he came through with his club's only offense Friday night.