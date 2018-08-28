Phillies' Maikel Franco: Rested Tuesday

Franco will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest against the Nationals.

Franco will sit for just the fourth time in the Phillies' last 50 games, a stretch in which he's hit .295/.340/.534. He's cooled off lately, however, hitting just .148 in his last eight games, and the acquisition of Jose Bautista could cost him a few starts down the stretch. Asdrubal Cabrera will slide over to take his place Tuesday, with Scott Kingery getting a start at shortstop.