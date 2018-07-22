Phillies' Maikel Franco: Resting for Game 2 of doubleheader

Franco is out of the lineup for the second game of the Phillies' doubleheader Sunday against the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Mitch Walding will pick up the start at third base and bat sixth while Franco receives some rest. Franco went 0-for-3 at the dish in the Phillies' 10-2 loss in Game 1, marking just the third time in his last 15 starts that he failed to record at least one hit.