Phillies' Maikel Franco: Return three or four days away

Franco (neck, shoulder) is three or four days away from returning to the lineup, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Franco suffered a sore shoulder after falling into the camera well chasing a foul ball back on Sept. 11. He's been hitting in the cage in recent days but will remain sidelined for at least a few more games. His continued absence will open up more at-bats for Scott Kingery and J.P. Crawford at shortstop while Asdrubal Cabrera handles third base.