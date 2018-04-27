Phillies' Maikel Franco: Rides pine Friday

Franco is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Franco has started five of the past six games for Philadelphia, collecting six hits in that span. He'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine night off, allowing Scott Kingery to pick up a start at the hot corner.

