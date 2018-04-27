Phillies' Maikel Franco: Rides pine Friday
Franco is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Franco has started five of the past six games for Philadelphia, collecting six hits in that span. He'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine night off, allowing Scott Kingery to pick up a start at the hot corner.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.