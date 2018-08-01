Phillies' Maikel Franco: Scores twice Tuesday
Franco went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and a pair of walks in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox.
Franco is hitting .368 with four homers and a 1.137 OPS over his last nine games. The Phillies did acquire infielder Asdrubal Cabrera prior to the deadline, but he's yet to appear at third base despite starting four straight games, so he appears unlikely to be a major threat to Franco's playing time. Expect the rejuvenated Franco to be a key player down the stretch for the Phillies.
