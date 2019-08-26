Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sent back to minors

Franco was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

The transaction probably wasn't the present that Franco hoped to receive for his 27th birthday. He was up for the weekend series in Miami with Bryce Harper on the paternity list but will head back to the minors for Harper's return. Franco will likely be back with the team in September but isn't expected to reclaim a starting role.

