Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits again Friday
Franco remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Franco wasn't in the lineup Thursday due to the return of J.P. Crawford, who will start again at third base Friday. The Phillies will now have to shuffle their infield group, with Franco, Crawford and Scott Kingery likely to share two spots in the lineup.
