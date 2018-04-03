Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits again Tuesday

Franco is on the bench Tuesday against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Franco sits in favor of Scott Kingery for the second time in four games. Despite being the Opening Day starter, early indications are that he'll start only about half of the time this season. Kingery has received two of his three starts at third base, which backs up the offseason suspicions that Franco would be the one to lose out on the most playing time once Kingery arrived. If Franco can get back to some semblance of his rookie form, when he hit .280 with 14 homers in 80 games, he could claw back some playing time; if he continues to hit like he did last season (.230 with 24 homers in 154 games) he could end up relegated to a pure bench role.