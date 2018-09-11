Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits for first game Tuesday

Franco is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Washington.

Franco was listed in the lineup for Monday's game after missing seven straight starts, though that game was postponed due to a wet field. Given that he was deemed ready Monday, it would be surprising not to see him in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader.

