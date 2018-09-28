Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits Friday against Braves

Franco is not in the lineup Friday against Atlanta, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Franco continues to ride the pine while Carlos Santana gets another start at third base. Due to various injuries and the club's collapse, Franco has only played in seven games since Sept. 3. Don't be surprised if we've seen the last of the 26-year-old in 2018.

