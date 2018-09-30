Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits out season finale

Franco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This will be the seventh game in a row Franco will miss after sitting out much of September with a plethora of injuries. Assuming he won't make a pinch-hit appearance, the 26-year-old will finish the season with a .270/.314/.467 slash line, which is a vast improvement from last season. Carlos Santana will man the hot corner in his stead.