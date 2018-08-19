Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits out Sunday
Franco is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The off day will be just Franco's third in the Phillies' last 42 games. After seeming to be losing his job earlier in the, Franco has completely turned things around, hitting .322/.361/.557 with 10 homers over that stretch. Asdrubal Cabrera will slide over to third base Sunday, with Scott Kingery starting at shortstop.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Clubs 20th home run•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits solo homer•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Walk-off homer maintains division lead•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Approach change driving improved performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...