Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits out Sunday

Franco is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The off day will be just Franco's third in the Phillies' last 42 games. After seeming to be losing his job earlier in the, Franco has completely turned things around, hitting .322/.361/.557 with 10 homers over that stretch. Asdrubal Cabrera will slide over to third base Sunday, with Scott Kingery starting at shortstop.