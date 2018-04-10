Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits out Tuesday
Franco is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Franco started the past five games for Philadelphia and collected two homers and 11 RBI in that span. He'll get a regular night off Tuesday, allowing Scott Kingery to slide in at the hot corner.
