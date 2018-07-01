Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits second in row
Franco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Franco had put together a nice stretch of seven consecutive starts and even went 10-for-25 (.400) at the plate over that span. He'll head to the bench Sunday, however, giving way to Jesmuel Valentin at third base for the second consecutive game.
