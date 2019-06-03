Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits vs. southpaw Monday

Franco is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.

Franco is hitting just .146/.241/.229 in 54 plate appearances against southpaws this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench for the second time in three games with the Dodgers facing a third consecutive left-hander in Eric Lauer. In his place, Scott Kingery is starting at the hot corner and hitting sixth.

More News
Our Latest Stories