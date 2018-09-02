Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sitting again Sunday

Franco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Franco, who has managed only two hits in 26 at-bats over the Phillies' last nine contests, will retreat to the bench for the third time in five games as the team looks for an offensive lift elsewhere. Scott Kingery has been the main beneficiary of Franco's slump of late, as the rookie will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday.