Phillies' Maikel Franco: Smashes two homers
Franco went 2-for-5 with pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Reds.
Franco now has a pair of two-homer games over his last four outings, hitting .389 (7-for-18) during that span. The 25-year-old third baseman has crushed seven home run in July, bringing him to 17 on the year as he looks to surpass his career high of 25 set in 2016. He's also struck out just 44 times in 304 at-bats after whiffing 95 times last season.
