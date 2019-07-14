Phillies' Maikel Franco: Stays hot in loss
Franco went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.
It's his third multi-hit performance in his last four starts, and over his last 15 games Franco is slashing a stunning .392/.446/.725 with five homers and 11 RBI. The 26-year-old's overall numbers (.239 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI in 84 games) reflect his streakiness, but at least for the moment he should be a lineup fixture even in shallower fantasy formats.
