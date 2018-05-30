Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sticks on bench Wednesday

Franco is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Franco is hitting just .200/.250/.333 over his last nine starts, so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game in order to clear his head. Mitch Walding, who was promoted to the majors prior to Wednesday's game, will start at third base and hit seventh in his stead.

