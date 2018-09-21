Phillies' Maikel Franco: Still out Friday

Franco (neck, shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Franco has started just one of the Phillies' last 18 games while battling wrist, neck and shoulder injuries. On Monday, manager Gabe Kapler called him three or four days away, but four days have now passed and he remains out. Carlos Santana will start at third base Friday, with Justin Bour at first.