Phillies' Maikel Franco: Still out Sunday

Franco (neck) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Franco will now have missed 12 of the past 13 games due to a combination of wrist, neck and shoulder issues. He'll be replaced by Asdrubal Cabrera at the hot corner. It's unclear how close Franco is to returning to the lineup.

