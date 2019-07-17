Phillies' Maikel Franco: Still sitting Wednesday

Franco (groin) remains out of action Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Franco's off day Tuesday was as much about his failure to run out a groundball in Monday's contest as it was about the groin injury he suffered in that game, though the two are likely linked, as the injury was supposedly the reason for his lack of hustle. Regardless of the exact reasoning, Franco remains on the bench for Wednesday's contest, with Brad Miller again starting at third base.

