Phillies' Maikel Franco: Swats 10th homer
Franco went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 13-7 win over the Mets.
His two-run shot in the fifth inning off Steven Matz puts the Phillies back in the lead for good at 8-6 in a wild affair that saw the two teams combine for eight homers. Franco's blast was his 10th of the year, and his .214/.285/.389 slash line is increasingly leaving him stuck on the bench -- Monday's start was only his third in the last 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...