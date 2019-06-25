Phillies' Maikel Franco: Swats 10th homer

Franco went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 13-7 win over the Mets.

His two-run shot in the fifth inning off Steven Matz puts the Phillies back in the lead for good at 8-6 in a wild affair that saw the two teams combine for eight homers. Franco's blast was his 10th of the year, and his .214/.285/.389 slash line is increasingly leaving him stuck on the bench -- Monday's start was only his third in the last 10 games.