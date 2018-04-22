Phillies' Maikel Franco: Takes seat Sunday
Franco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Franco will hit the bench for the second time in four games to make room for Scott Kingery, who picks up the start at third base. While Kingery's presence will likely continue to result in Franco losing out on a couple starts per week, the 25-year-old hasn't seen his fantasy value take a significant hit as a result, largely due to the strength of the improved Phillies lineup. Franco has already driven in 17 runs in 16 games, putting him on pace to establish a new career high in the category.
